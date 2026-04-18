Comelec ready for possible BSKE postponement in Iloilo

According to Sayno, funds already allocated for the elections may need to be reverted to the National Treasury if they are not immediately utilized, with new appropriations required once a new election date is set.

The possible postponement of the BSKE is being pushed in Congress, largely due to the impact of rising fuel prices across sectors. However, this runs alongside earlier government projections that postponing the elections could result in savings of up to Php16 billion.

COMELEC officials said they are awaiting Congress’ final decision as the debate continues over balancing fiscal concerns and the need to proceed with the electoral process.