Comelec ready for possible BSKE postponement in Iloilo

ILOILO CITY -- The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is prepared to comply with any directive from Congress regarding the possible postponement of the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) scheduled on 2 November.
Election Assistant II Jonathan Sayno, of the Iloilo City COMELEC, said the office remains ready to implement whatever policy is enacted, particularly if funding is made available by the national government.
Sayno noted that a postponement would likely require another round of voter registration, as more individuals may become eligible to register before the rescheduled elections.
He added that delaying the polls would also entail additional government spending, including the printing of new ballots and the hiring of teachers who will serve as election personnel.
According to Sayno, funds already allocated for the elections may need to be reverted to the National Treasury if they are not immediately utilized, with new appropriations required once a new election date is set.
The possible postponement of the BSKE is being pushed in Congress, largely due to the impact of rising fuel prices across sectors. However, this runs alongside earlier government projections that postponing the elections could result in savings of up to Php16 billion.
COMELEC officials said they are awaiting Congress’ final decision as the debate continues over balancing fiscal concerns and the need to proceed with the electoral process.