Clash leaves NPA rebel dead

A brief firefight ensued, resulting in the death of one rebel and the seizure of a Bushmaster rifle and several subversive documents. The other guerrillas fled the area, leaving behind the body of their fallen comrade and the firearm.

No casualties were reported on the government side.

The military launched pursuit operations to track down the fleeing rebels and prevent them from regrouping.

The encounter involved troops from the 46th Infantry Battalion, who said the rebels were members of the Yakal Platoon under the Sub-Regional Committee Browser of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

Lt. Col. Marvin Inocencio, commanding officer of the 46th Infantry Battalion, said the troops were conducting a combat operation following information from concerned residents.

Inocencio identified the slain rebel only by the alias “John Paul,” adding that his real identity has yet to be confirmed.

“This engagement highlights the effectiveness of our sustained military operations against communist terrorist groups,” Inocencio said. “Equally important is the continued trust and cooperation of communities whose information helps ensure the success of our mission.”