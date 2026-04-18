Benguet launches weeklong vegetable floor price trial

The move aims to safeguard farmer profits, particularly for high-quality crops, without causing a significant decline in consumer demand. According to the Vegetable Truckers and Traders Association, current market fluctuations often prevent farmers from recovering their production costs.

While some traders raised concerns regarding how fixed minimums might impact sales volume, the majority agreed that a trial period was necessary to gather data.

During the trial period, officials will monitor price stability, supply levels, and consumer response to evaluate the viability of the floor price as a long-term policy. A follow-up meeting will be conducted after the trial to determine if the rates require further adjustment based on market performance.

Under the current agreement, specific minimum prices have been set for various commodities. Cabbage and Chinese cabbage are priced between 15.00 and 20.00 pesos, depending on classification. Potatoes are set at 45.00 to 50.00 pesos, while radish and untrimmed broccoli are priced at 20.00 pesos. Trimmed broccoli and various lettuce types, including iceberg and green ice, have a floor price of 50.00 pesos.

Additional rates include romaine lettuce at 40.00 pesos, and both celery and onion leeks at 30.00 pesos. Prices for carrots and chayote were discussed but have not yet been put into effect.