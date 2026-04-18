Ateneo crushes UE, halts five-game skid

Ateneo de Manila University arrested a five-game slide by sending University of the East (UE) to another winless finish, 25-23, 25-19, 29-27, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Pavilion.
Rookie Dona de Leon led the way as the Blue Eagles notched their first win in the second round and only second overall in 13 starts.
“For me, we’re so very happy for the win. We’ve been film viewing the past week and coach Sergio (Veloso) pushing us to give our best. I just played my role and ever since the first round, I’ve been giving my best,” De Leon said.
De Leon finished with 14 points on 11 kills, two kill blocks and an ace, Jihan Chuatico added 12 points while Ana Hermosura filled the stats box with 11 points, all from attacks, 11 digs and nine excellent receptions for Ateneo, which needed to save four set points in the third frame before completing the one-hour, 45-minute sweep.
JLo delos Santos had nine points anchored on six spikes and three aces, including the match-clinching service winner to end the extended third frame, while setter KC Cortez tallied 22 excellent sets and four points.
Ateneo clawed back from a 22-24 deficit in the third set and forced a deuce from a Hermosura and Delos Santos back-to-back kills.
A long lull ensued as the Lady Warriors called a block touch challenge. UE won the point for a 25-24 lead after officials called it an overreaching infraction to Chuatico.
The Lady Warriors threw their chance of extending the match after Angel Pepino committed a service error. Khy Cepada gave UE back the setpoint advantage only for Ash Canete to overcook her serve.
Cepada sent her attack wide on the next play before Cortez served long for a deadlock at 27. Van Bangayan had a costly attack error as Delos Santos landed the final blow from the service line.
Ateneo closes the elims against Far Eastern University on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Cepada had a triple-double of 18 points, including 15 kills, 13 excellent receptions and 11 digs for the Lady Warriors, who suffered a second straight listless season.
Bangayan added 12 points while Pepino posted nine points as UE’s losing streak extended to a woeful 28 straight since last year.
In men’s play, the Red Warriors upset the Final Four-bound Blue Eagles, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, to finish their campaign with back-to-back wins.