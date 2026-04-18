Ateneo crushes UE, halts five-game skid

“For me, we’re so very happy for the win. We’ve been film viewing the past week and coach Sergio (Veloso) pushing us to give our best. I just played my role and ever since the first round, I’ve been giving my best,” De Leon said.

De Leon finished with 14 points on 11 kills, two kill blocks and an ace, Jihan Chuatico added 12 points while Ana Hermosura filled the stats box with 11 points, all from attacks, 11 digs and nine excellent receptions for Ateneo, which needed to save four set points in the third frame before completing the one-hour, 45-minute sweep.

JLo delos Santos had nine points anchored on six spikes and three aces, including the match-clinching service winner to end the extended third frame, while setter KC Cortez tallied 22 excellent sets and four points.

Ateneo clawed back from a 22-24 deficit in the third set and forced a deuce from a Hermosura and Delos Santos back-to-back kills.

A long lull ensued as the Lady Warriors called a block touch challenge. UE won the point for a 25-24 lead after officials called it an overreaching infraction to Chuatico.