138 Filipinos arrive home from UAE, Qatar amid Mideast unrest

The DMW said Migrant Workers Offices and the Department of Foreign Affairs through the Philippine Embassy, assisted the repatriation process of the repatriated Filipinos.

They were welcomed by personnel of the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

The repatriated Filipinos were immediately given medical and financial assistance, temporary shelter, and free transportation going back to their home provinces upon their arrival.

The DMW said the government continues to support the reintegration of returning OFWs through the Balikbayang Manggagawa: National Reintegration Network (NRN), which helps in job placement and extends livelihood assistance, skills training, and medical and psychosocial support to ensure a smooth restart for the country.