10 MT Aqua 1 Pinoy crew back home

They were welcomed by DMW personnel led by director Augusto San Diego, who facilitated financial assistance in coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Government programs, including training, livelihood support and re-employment assistance, are available to aid their reintegration.

Their return was made possible through coordination between the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with their shipowner and local manning agency.

The vessel MT Aqua 1 was located 17 nautical miles north of the Ras Laffan Industrial Hub in Qatar when it was struck by an Iranian cruise missile on 1 April, causing a fire that was immediately extinguished by the crew.

No injuries were reported among the 21 Filipino crew members on board. Ten Filipino crew members of MT Aqua 1 returned safely to the country on Friday, 17 April, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Saturday.

The repatriated crew arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City via Malaysia Airlines.

They were welcomed by DMW personnel led by director Augusto San Diego, who facilitated financial assistance in coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Government programs, including training, livelihood support and re-employment assistance, are available to aid their reintegration.

Their return was made possible through coordination between the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with their shipowner and local manning agency.

The vessel MT Aqua 1 was located 17 nautical miles north of the Ras Laffan Industrial Hub in Qatar when it was struck by an Iranian cruise missile on 1 April, causing a fire that was immediately extinguished by the crew.

No injuries were reported among the 21 Filipino crew members on board.