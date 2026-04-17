Why good design makes more money

These elements come together to form a subtle narrative. When a building is well composed, movement feels intuitive and decisions feel effortless. Trust follows naturally, as good design puts people at ease.

Natural light improves focus. Spaciousness creates a sense of freedom. Proper ventilation enhances comfort. In the local context, this quality is often described as maaliwalas — a distinctly Filipino preference for spaces that feel open, breathable and livable, particularly in a tropical climate.

There is a growing effort within the profession to emphasize the value of design. Initiatives such as ARC ICON and observances like World Architecture Day Philippines reflect a broader recognition that good design is not incidental, but essential.

The financial advantage of good design

Reports from Leechiu Property Consultants show that developments with strong architectural identity and thoughtful planning achieve faster absorption and more stable pricing in competitive markets. In a landscape where many projects offer similar locations and unit sizes, design becomes the key differentiator.

This is evident in the country’s retail culture. Metro Manila has one of the highest concentrations of shopping malls in the world, where these spaces function as both commercial and social environments. People linger, dine and spend extended time in them because of their comfort, layout and amenities. Marketing theorist Philip Kotler has long emphasized how the “atmosphere” of a space influences purchasing behavior.