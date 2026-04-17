Why good design makes more money

What makes us decide whether to step inside a building or keep walking? We like to believe that people are rational and that they weigh price, function and convenience with careful logic. Yet research suggests that much of this decision is made much earlier, and without conscious thought.
In many developments today, cost-cutting comes at the expense of design. Efficiency and value engineering often drive decisions, resulting in buildings that are practical but forgettable. Over time, however, investing in good design proves to be a more reliable path to long-term value.
The influence of architecture
Psychologists have long understood our preference for what is visually pleasing. As early as the work of Edward Thorndike, it was observed that a single positive impression can shape how we perceive everything else. In the built environment, this principle is especially clear. A well-designed building signals competence, care and intention at a subconscious level, quietly assuring us that what lies within is worth our time.
The brain constantly filters information. Studies on “processing fluency” by Rolf Reber show that we are drawn to environments that are easy to understand — spaces that feel clear, well-lit and coherent. We are also highly sensitive to details such as alignment, proportion, light and texture, even when we are not actively aware of them.
These elements come together to form a subtle narrative. When a building is well composed, movement feels intuitive and decisions feel effortless. Trust follows naturally, as good design puts people at ease.
Natural light improves focus. Spaciousness creates a sense of freedom. Proper ventilation enhances comfort. In the local context, this quality is often described as maaliwalas — a distinctly Filipino preference for spaces that feel open, breathable and livable, particularly in a tropical climate.
There is a growing effort within the profession to emphasize the value of design. Initiatives such as ARC ICON and observances like World Architecture Day Philippines reflect a broader recognition that good design is not incidental, but essential.
The financial advantage of good design
Reports from Leechiu Property Consultants show that developments with strong architectural identity and thoughtful planning achieve faster absorption and more stable pricing in competitive markets. In a landscape where many projects offer similar locations and unit sizes, design becomes the key differentiator.
This is evident in the country’s retail culture. Metro Manila has one of the highest concentrations of shopping malls in the world, where these spaces function as both commercial and social environments. People linger, dine and spend extended time in them because of their comfort, layout and amenities. Marketing theorist Philip Kotler has long emphasized how the “atmosphere” of a space influences purchasing behavior.
At a smaller scale, the same principle applies to design-conscious cafés across Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao. Even with limited space and resources, those that invest in cohesive interiors and natural light often outperform larger but more generic competitors.
Because buildings endure for decades, initial investments in design can yield long-term returns. Stronger impressions lead to sustained user preference, longer dwell times, higher occupancy rates and the ability to command premium pricing.
In the end, the buildings people choose are not always the biggest or the cheapest, but those that feel right from the very beginning — often long before a conscious decision is made.