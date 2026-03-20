Is Metro Manila still the best place to live in?

The growth of new cities

In response, new developments in areas such as Cavite and Laguna are rethinking how communities are structured. Guided by lessons from the past and improved planning approaches, these emerging environments are designed with integration in mind. Work, school and leisure are intentionally brought together, creating spaces that are both accessible and cohesive.

Further north, Clark and Pampanga present a different, yet equally deliberate model. With organized layouts, expanding infrastructure and room for growth, these areas offer a sense of clarity that contrasts with the density of the capital. They present an opportunity for Filipinos everywhere to establish new roots and experience something different from the usual.

What connects these emerging locations is a shared commitment to intentional planning. The built environment is treated as a framework for daily life, established from the outset. Within these foundations, spaces for residential, commercial and recreational functions work in harmony that makes daily life and errands seamless and less stressful.