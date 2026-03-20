Is Metro Manila still the best place to live in?

For decades, Metro Manila has stood as the country’s gravitational center to the joy and dismay of many. It is the most developed and densely built region in the Philippines, a place where opportunities converge and where generations have come in search of a better life. We are all familiar with the story of people leaving the provinces, drawn to the capital by the promise of a brighter future.
Yet in recent years, a quieter question has begun to surface, often in the middle of long commutes and crowded spaces: is it still the best place to live in?
The consequences of a crowded metropolis
That reality is gradually shifting. As the population grows, so does density — bringing with it rising costs, increased competition and what can often feel like an eternity in traffic. What was once proximity has, for many, become a daily test of endurance and patience. Moving from one point to another now requires careful planning, resilience, and at times a measure of luck.
These everyday experiences point to a deeper structural condition. Metro Manila is, after all, an older urban environment. Its roads, districts and spatial systems were not originally designed for the scale and intensity of its current population. The result is a city that continues to function, but under pressures it was never meant to carry.
A significant turning point came during the pandemic, when daily life shifted almost entirely online. Work, education and social interaction moved onto digital platforms. In the years since, that shift has not fully reversed. Hybrid and work-from-home arrangements have become part of the professional landscape, giving many the option to reconsider where they choose to live.
The growth of new cities
In response, new developments in areas such as Cavite and Laguna are rethinking how communities are structured. Guided by lessons from the past and improved planning approaches, these emerging environments are designed with integration in mind. Work, school and leisure are intentionally brought together, creating spaces that are both accessible and cohesive.
Further north, Clark and Pampanga present a different, yet equally deliberate model. With organized layouts, expanding infrastructure and room for growth, these areas offer a sense of clarity that contrasts with the density of the capital. They present an opportunity for Filipinos everywhere to establish new roots and experience something different from the usual.
What connects these emerging locations is a shared commitment to intentional planning. The built environment is treated as a framework for daily life, established from the outset. Within these foundations, spaces for residential, commercial and recreational functions work in harmony that makes daily life and errands seamless and less stressful.
What does it mean to be the best?
Perhaps it is no longer about whether Metro Manila is still the best place to live in, but about how the definition of “best” has evolved. For some, it will always mean immediacy — the ability to be at the center of activity within minutes. For others, it may now include space, flexibility and a more deliberate pace of living.
In the end, it is about living in a place that allows us to be our best selves; where we are not restricted, but empowered to pursue the lives we want to lead.
Work background
I work in an international architectural consultancy firm engaged in projects related to architecture, heritage conservation and urban development. My work involves supporting the realization of projects that contribute to the shaping of cultural spaces and the built environment across the country. Alongside my professional work, I am a writer involved with books, journals, and magazines that examine architecture, culture, and the narratives embedded within our built environment.
Accomplishments/work
In my architectural work, I have contributed to projects involving commercial projects, heritage sites, museums and urban development initiatives. I am also involved in the promotion and distribution of architecture and heritage publications. At the same time, I continue to write published works about architecture and literature, highlighting projects and ideas that contribute to the evolving character of our structures, cities and the people behind them.