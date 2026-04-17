Valenzuela outlines P2.5-B 2026 infra plan

Gatchalian summarized the 2026 development plan, which includes 45.85 kilometers of road projects and 87.70 kilometers of drainage systems across 175 roads. The plan also covers 5.42 kilometers of improvements across 13 local waterways.

The announcement follows a report on the city’s accomplishments from 2023 to 2025. During that period, the City Development Fund supported the completion of 10.30 kilometers of roads and 20.71 kilometers of drainage systems, a P565 million investment aimed at easing traffic and reducing flooding.

In addition to roadwork, the DPWH reported the upgrading of nine pumping stations. District Engineer Ma. Cristina Tacardon said rehabilitation and installation projects for 18 pumping units are ongoing, totaling P776.8 million.

Tacardon also detailed plans for the rehabilitation of damaged sections of Maysan Road.

Addressing public safety, city officials noted the continued expansion of the Streetlighting and CCTV Project. The initiative has installed 3,662 streetlights and 342 CCTV units across 105 kilometers of the city.

The mayor stressed that a 2025 city ordinance now mandates strict coordination between the local government and national agencies for all public works. The law was passed following a high-profile controversy regarding flood control projects last year.