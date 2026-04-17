US, Philippines plan 4,000-acre economic zone to boost supply chains

Ceferino S. Rodolfo, undersecretary of the Department of Trade and Industry and managing head of the Board of Investments, signed the declaration marking the Philippines’ participation in the initiative.

Officials said the partnership aims to deepen cooperation in critical industries, including semiconductors and electronics, while attracting private sector investments.

The Philippines joins other Pax Silica signatories, including Australia, Finland, India, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States, with more countries expected to follow.

The initiative coincides with the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Philippines, with both sides reaffirming commitments to strengthen economic and security ties.