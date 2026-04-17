Urban poor groups back COA order on housing compliance

Urban poor groups welcomed a Commission on Audit (COA) directive ordering the recomputation of developers’ compliance under the Balanced Housing Development Program, calling it a boost to pro-poor housing initiatives.
In a letter to Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, the Urban Poor Action Committee said the move would strengthen accountability and improve access to housing support for vulnerable communities.
The group said the recomputation, covering compliance incentives dating back to 2018, could help expand opportunities for low-income families by ensuring adherence to housing laws.
Urban poor organizations also urged DHSUD to act promptly, noting that previous computation methods reduced developers’ required participation, limiting available funding for socialized housing projects.
COA earlier flagged inconsistencies in the agency’s computation, citing provisions under Republic Act No. 7279, as amended, which require developers to allocate portions of their projects for socialized housing.
Aliling said DHSUD is coordinating with COA to clarify the directive and ensure proper implementation, adding that developers will be given sufficient time to comply.