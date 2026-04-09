CoA flags DHSUD over lowered housing requirements

The audit found that the department used its own 2021 order to compute escrow funds, despite the Department of Justice previously warning that the order contained legal flaws.

CoA disclosed that the department’s provisions were inconsistent with Republic Act 7279, as amended by RA 10884.

That law requires developers of subdivision and condominium projects to allocate a specific percentage of their project area or cost for socialized housing.

The commission noted that the department’s internal order effectively reduced the required participation from developers, leading to a deficiency in the Balanced Housing Development Program.

“Reassessment or recomputation of compliance obligations applies to projects with provisional escrow deposits that are still under evaluation,” the commission said.

It added that projects that have already been granted clearance will also be subject to reassessment if the compliance was found to be insufficient or not in accordance with the law.