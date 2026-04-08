U.S., Iran agree to two-week truce after Trump threats

The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire Tuesday, hours before President Donald Trump’s deadline to attack Iran, with Tehran agreeing to temporarily reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Iran called the truce a victory and confirmed talks with Washington would begin Friday in Pakistan.
Trump said Pakistan’s leaders “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.” On Truth Social, he added, "Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed safe passage for ships and said, "If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations."
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the ceasefire would start immediately, including U.S. allies in Lebanon. Israel, whose assault on Lebanon has killed more than 1,500 people, had no immediate comment.
Trump described Iran’s 10-point plan as "workable," though it calls for lifting U.S. sanctions, guaranteeing Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, and removing American forces.
Oil prices fell more than 17% after the ceasefire, while Asian stocks rose.
The truce followed weeks of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including rail bridges, and retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attacks across Gulf states, leaving multiple civilians dead and injured.
Iranian university student Metanat, 27, said she felt "terrified and so should everyone else in the country" before the bombing was suspended.
Trump’s threats, including warnings that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," drew condemnation from Pope Leo XIV as "truly unacceptable."