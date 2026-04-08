U.S., Iran agree to two-week truce after Trump threats

Trump said Pakistan’s leaders “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.” On Truth Social, he added, "Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed safe passage for ships and said, "If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the ceasefire would start immediately, including U.S. allies in Lebanon. Israel, whose assault on Lebanon has killed more than 1,500 people, had no immediate comment.

Trump described Iran’s 10-point plan as "workable," though it calls for lifting U.S. sanctions, guaranteeing Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, and removing American forces.