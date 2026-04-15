Gold and ink: Catherine Wardel channels Samar’s warrior heritage in MUPH 2026 national costume

In the ever-evolving stage of Miss Universe Philippines, where storytelling meets spectacle, Samar’s bet Catherine Wardel delivers a commanding visual narrative—one that bridges pre-colonial identity and cultural pride through her national costume, “Daya han Kadagatan: The Gilded Ibabaonon Pintados.”
More than a fashion statement, the ensemble unfolds like a living archive. Drawing inspiration from the Ibabaonon Pintados of Eastern Samar—renowned for their intricate body markings and warrior spirit—the costume transforms Wardel into a moving canvas of history. Her nude illusion bodysuit, meticulously detailed with tattoo-like patterns, evokes the artistry once documented in early accounts of the archipelago, symbolizing valor etched in skin.
At the heart of the design is a striking golden headdress, crowned with a sculpted galleon and oceanic elements. It alludes to a pivotal moment in Philippine history—the first encounters between native communities and Spanish explorers—reframed here not as conquest, but as a convergence of stories. The maritime motifs pay homage to Samar’s deep connection to the sea, grounding the narrative in place and memory.
Soft yet powerful contrasts define the rest of the look. Flowing black hair, adorned with gilded leaves and florals, represents both abundance and femininity—an ode to the richness of Samar’s natural landscape and the enduring grace of its people. Each embellishment, from beadwork to metallic accents, feels intentional, echoing whispers of ancestry and identity.
Behind the masterpiece is designer Jayne L. Plasabasi, whose vision brings together history, symbolism, and craftsmanship in a cohesive, resonant form. Captured through the lens of photographer Jai Murcillo, and completed by a dedicated creative team, the costume stands as a collaborative triumph rooted in regional pride.
Wardel’s portrayal is not just about wearing a costume—it is about embodying a lineage. Through “Daya han Kadagatan,” she steps onto the national stage as both muse and messenger, carrying with her the spirit of the Ibabaonon: resilient, radiant, and forever marked by stories written in gold and ink.