Gold and ink: Catherine Wardel channels Samar’s warrior heritage in MUPH 2026 national costume

At the heart of the design is a striking golden headdress, crowned with a sculpted galleon and oceanic elements. It alludes to a pivotal moment in Philippine history—the first encounters between native communities and Spanish explorers—reframed here not as conquest, but as a convergence of stories. The maritime motifs pay homage to Samar’s deep connection to the sea, grounding the narrative in place and memory.

Soft yet powerful contrasts define the rest of the look. Flowing black hair, adorned with gilded leaves and florals, represents both abundance and femininity—an ode to the richness of Samar’s natural landscape and the enduring grace of its people. Each embellishment, from beadwork to metallic accents, feels intentional, echoing whispers of ancestry and identity.

Behind the masterpiece is designer Jayne L. Plasabasi, whose vision brings together history, symbolism, and craftsmanship in a cohesive, resonant form. Captured through the lens of photographer Jai Murcillo, and completed by a dedicated creative team, the costume stands as a collaborative triumph rooted in regional pride.

Wardel’s portrayal is not just about wearing a costume—it is about embodying a lineage. Through “Daya han Kadagatan,” she steps onto the national stage as both muse and messenger, carrying with her the spirit of the Ibabaonon: resilient, radiant, and forever marked by stories written in gold and ink.