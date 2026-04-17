Sara camp weighs new complaint vs Madriaga

“It's clear that he committed perjury by falsely testifying under oath, but we will also study other possible causes of action,” he said in Filipino.

On Tuesday, Madriaga alleged that drug dealers and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, including Pharmally boss Lin Weixiong, funded the Vice President's campaign.

He also claimed that former president Rodrigo Duterte “sabotaged” former senator Antonio Trillanes IV during the previous administration, but rejected the idea of assasination due to the latter's connection with the army.

However, Duterte’s camp has repeatedly challenged his credibility, dismissing his statements as baseless and politically motivated.

The legal team has maintained that the accusations lack supporting evidence and are part of efforts to discredit the Vice President.

Sara Duterte earlier filed a perjury complaint against the House witness, insisting that Madriaga's allegations were false.

Madriaga has yet to issue a statement on the potential legal action.

The House Committee on Justice will continue its deliberations on the impeachment complaints on 22 April to determine whether there is sufficient ground for the case to be transmitted to the Senate.