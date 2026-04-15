Sara Duterte camp alleges witness pressured ex-DepEd officer

Madriaga, who earlier surfaced as a self-confessed aide and alleged bagman, has been central to the House inquiry and has made several claims under oath, including allegations involving high-profile political figures.

The camp of Duterte has repeatedly questioned his credibility, citing his legal troubles and possible motives for testifying. In previous statements, her allies described him as acting “out of desperation,” casting doubt on the reliability of his accusations.

Panelo also criticized the House Committee on Justice, saying its members were ignoring facts.

“’Yung mga nagpapanggap diyan sa Kongreso na walang motibo—itong si Ramil Madriaga, para gumawa ng kuwento laban kay VP Sara—ay nagbubulag-bulagan po ang mga iyan,” he said.

The lawyer said he expects the next House hearings to again attempt to undermine the Vice President, but maintained that these efforts would fail, stressing that the public would ultimately see through the situation.

Madriaga gave his testimony as part of the impeachment proceedings against Duterte, alleging in his supplemental affidavit that he acted as a bagman and a bank “dummy” for Sara and her father, Rodrigo Duterte.

Sara Duterte currently faces multiple allegations tied to the use of confidential funds during her tenure as DepEd secretary and Vice President.