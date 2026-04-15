Sara Duterte camp alleges witness pressured ex-DepEd officer

The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte has claimed that a key witness in the impeachment proceedings allegedly pressured a former Department of Education (DepEd) security officer.
Lawyer Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. alleged that Ramil Madriaga contacted Lt. Col. Dennis Nolasco to testify against Duterte to strengthen accusations against the Vice President.
“Hindi lang haka-haka ang mayroon kami—mayroon kaming pruweba. Mayroon siyang text message ni Lieutenant Col. Nolasco, na dating DepEd security officer ni VP Sara. Ang sinasabi sa text messages ni Lt. Col. Nolasco: ‘Bumaliktad ka na. Sabihin mo na lang na sa akin mo binigay ang confidential funds at ako na lang ang magpapaliwanag kung saan ko binigay. Huwag kang mag-alala—makakalaya ako kasi magiging state witness ako,’” Panelo said in an interview with DZRH.
Madriaga, who earlier surfaced as a self-confessed aide and alleged bagman, has been central to the House inquiry and has made several claims under oath, including allegations involving high-profile political figures.
The camp of Duterte has repeatedly questioned his credibility, citing his legal troubles and possible motives for testifying. In previous statements, her allies described him as acting “out of desperation,” casting doubt on the reliability of his accusations.
Panelo also criticized the House Committee on Justice, saying its members were ignoring facts.
“’Yung mga nagpapanggap diyan sa Kongreso na walang motibo—itong si Ramil Madriaga, para gumawa ng kuwento laban kay VP Sara—ay nagbubulag-bulagan po ang mga iyan,” he said.
The lawyer said he expects the next House hearings to again attempt to undermine the Vice President, but maintained that these efforts would fail, stressing that the public would ultimately see through the situation.
Madriaga gave his testimony as part of the impeachment proceedings against Duterte, alleging in his supplemental affidavit that he acted as a bagman and a bank “dummy” for Sara and her father, Rodrigo Duterte.
Sara Duterte currently faces multiple allegations tied to the use of confidential funds during her tenure as DepEd secretary and Vice President.