PNP investigating foreign military service trafficking

“We are looking into the details of this report… in coordination with other government agencies and foreign counterparts,” he said.

Authorities said victims were initially recruited for legitimate jobs abroad before being forced into military service.

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking earlier flagged the pattern.

Nartatez urged the public to report similar cases and warned jobseekers to verify overseas offers.

Meanwhile, the National Police Commission will administer police examinations on 19 April 2026 to 45,073 examinees nationwide.

A total of 38,022 will take the Philippine National Police Entrance Examination, while 6,794 police personnel will take the Promotional Examination.

The Police Executive Service Eligibility Written Examination will be taken by 257 officers.

The exams will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan said the exams ensure merit-based recruitment and promotion.

“This is not only a test of knowledge, but also of integrity and readiness for service,” he said.