PHLPost resumes U.S.-bound shipments

To meet these standards, the postal service implemented a Customs Declaration System. The new system allows postal staff to record comprehensive shipment data, including specific item descriptions, declared values and categories.

The system also automatically calculates applicable taxes and duties, which senders must now pay at the time of mailing.

PHLPost officials said this upfront payment is designed to ensure smoother processing and reduce the risk of shipments being delayed or held upon arrival in the US.

As part of the modernization effort, PHLPost partnered with Zonos, a cross-border technology firm, to provide more transparent and accurate shipping cost calculations. The agency said customers can expect clearer fee structures, faster processing times, and improved tracking updates as a result of the partnership.

PHLPost advised the public to ensure all shipment information is complete and accurate. Under the new guidelines, incomplete or incorrect declarations may lead to penalties or additional charges imposed by US Customs and Border Protection.