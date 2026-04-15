PHLPost resumes full U.S.-bound parcel services after system upgrade

The earlier limitations stemmed from new US rules mandating more accurate and comprehensive declarations for all incoming shipments. To address this, PHLPost implemented a Customs Declaration System (CDS), which enables postal personnel to record complete shipment details, including item description, declared value, and category.

Under the new system, applicable taxes and duties are automatically computed and must be paid by the sender prior to mailing, a measure aimed at ensuring smoother processing and minimizing delays upon arrival in the United States.

PHLPost also partnered with Zonos to enhance the accuracy and transparency of shipping cost computations.

With these upgrades, customers can expect clearer fees, faster processing, and improved tracking and delivery updates.

The agency reminded the public to provide complete and accurate information when sending parcels to avoid delays or penalties, noting that incomplete or incorrect declarations may result in additional charges from US Customs.

Meanwhile, gift items valued below $100 may remain exempt from duties and taxes, subject to applicable regulations.