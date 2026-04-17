Phl men’s 4x400 squad bags gold

The Philippine national men’s athletics team snatched the 4x400 meter gold medal as the 86th Singapore Open Track and Field Championships ended Friday.
The quartet of Frederick Ramirez, Alfred Talplacido, Michael del Prado and Alhryan Labita clocked in three minutes and 11.25 seconds as the Philippines finished with four medals in the three-day event.
All in all, the Filipino tracksters finished with one gold and three bronze medals.
Malaysia settled for a silver medal with 3:12.60 while hosts Singapore grabbed the bronze medal with 3:12.68.
Ramirez also bagged another medal for the Filipino tracksters on Friday after a third-place finish in the men’s 400m event after clocking in 47.80.
Umar Osman of Malaysia topped the event with a time of 47.14 while Maulana Ismail of Indonesia settled for second place with 47.79.
Last Thursday saw Janry Ubas pluck a bronze medal in the men’s long jump as he tallied 7.40m.
Clinton Bautista also grabbed a bronze medal last Wednesday in the men’s 110-meter hurdles after clocking in 14.22 seconds.
Filipino-Nigerian trackster Tochukwu Okolo was the only representative in the seven-man squad to not get a medal after a fourth-place finish in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.36.