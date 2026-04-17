Phl men’s 4x400 squad bags gold

All in all, the Filipino tracksters finished with one gold and three bronze medals.

Malaysia settled for a silver medal with 3:12.60 while hosts Singapore grabbed the bronze medal with 3:12.68.

Ramirez also bagged another medal for the Filipino tracksters on Friday after a third-place finish in the men’s 400m event after clocking in 47.80.

Umar Osman of Malaysia topped the event with a time of 47.14 while Maulana Ismail of Indonesia settled for second place with 47.79.

Last Thursday saw Janry Ubas pluck a bronze medal in the men’s long jump as he tallied 7.40m.