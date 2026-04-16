Bautista pockets bronze

Clinton Bautista clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 110-meter hurdles Wednesday after clocking 14.22 seconds in the 86th Singapore Open Track and Field Championships.
The 33-year-old’s podium finish was the lone bright spot so far for the seven-man Philippine team.
Muhammad Armi Abd Latif of Malaysia dominated the event with a time of 13.82 seconds while home bet Ang Chen Xiang settled for the silver in 13.85.
Tochukwu Okolo fell short of a podium finish after clocking in 14.36 in the same event and failed to make it to the final round of the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.17 last Thursday.
The Filipino-Nigerian hurdler, who made his debut for the national team in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand, could still compete on Friday in the men’s 4x400m relay event with Frederick Ramirez, Alfred Talplacido, and Alhryan Labita.
Meanwhile, Janry Ubas is competing in the men’s long jump at press time.
The 32-year-old Ubas hopes to clinch a gold medal after a silver finish in the 33rd SEA Games last December.
National team coaches Dario De Rosas and Isidro Del Prado, who was announced to be one of the newest members of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame, calls the shots for the squad.