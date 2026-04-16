Bautista pockets bronze

Muhammad Armi Abd Latif of Malaysia dominated the event with a time of 13.82 seconds while home bet Ang Chen Xiang settled for the silver in 13.85.

Tochukwu Okolo fell short of a podium finish after clocking in 14.36 in the same event and failed to make it to the final round of the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.17 last Thursday.

The Filipino-Nigerian hurdler, who made his debut for the national team in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand, could still compete on Friday in the men’s 4x400m relay event with Frederick Ramirez, Alfred Talplacido, and Alhryan Labita.