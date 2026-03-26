Philippine, Indian armies launch staff talks to boost defense ties

The Philippine Army (PA) on Thursday launched the 1st Philippine Army–Indian Army (PA-IA) Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) at its headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, aimed at strengthening defense partnerships with international military forces.
The PA-IA AAST is set to become an annual activity between the two armies, providing a platform to propose short- and medium-term bilateral engagements through calendar year 2027.
Prior to the session, Brig. Gen. Amandeep Malhi, SM, VSM, Brigadier for International Cooperation of the Indian Army, paid a courtesy call on Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados and Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Christopher C. Tampus, where they reaffirmed mutual trust and commitment to effective collaboration between the two forces.
The Philippine Army said it remains steadfast in pursuing institutional growth and strengthening partnerships with international allies, underscoring its continued investment in human capital development.