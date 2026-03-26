Philippine, Indian armies launch staff talks to boost defense ties

The Philippine Army (PA) on Thursday launched the 1st Philippine Army–Indian Army (PA-IA) Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) at its headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, aimed at strengthening defense partnerships with international military forces.

The PA-IA AAST is set to become an annual activity between the two armies, providing a platform to propose short- and medium-term bilateral engagements through calendar year 2027.