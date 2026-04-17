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Overseas educational reform rolled out

Overseas educational reform rolled out
PHOTO courtesy of DepEd Philippines﻿/FB
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The Department of Education (DepEd) will include Philippine Schools Overseas in its reform program for School Year 2026–2027.

The reforms include a three-term academic calendar, revised grading policies, and updates to the senior high school program.

Overseas educational reform rolled out
DepEd integrates overseas Filipino learners into reform rollout

“These reforms are interconnected to strengthen the education system,” Assistant Secretary Jerome Buenviaje said.

“We want to ensure schools are prepared for these changes,” Angara said.

DepEd said overseas schools will be given flexibility during the transition.

More than 25,000 Filipino learners in 10 countries are enrolled in Philippine Schools Overseas.

DepEd overseas schools
Philippine Schools Overseas reform
SY 2026–2027 education changes

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