OFWs in Lebanon choose livelihood over safety amid conflict

The situation reflects broader geopolitical instability affecting migrant workers globally, as conflicts increasingly intersect with labor migration.

Despite the risks, the workers emphasized that they remain employed and financially stable abroad.

“I don’t like to go home at all because first and foremost I have a job here… when I go back to the Philippines, I will be jobless,” another Filipina worker said.

Another, who has spent over two decades in Lebanon, said she continues to work with a steady income of around $800 a month, adding that life remains manageable despite the security situation.

The Philippine government has already undertaken repatriation efforts as tensions in Lebanon escalated, with dozens of Filipinos brought home in recent months. Authorities have also raised alert levels and warned against non-essential travel to the area.

However, the interview highlights a critical gap between policy and reality on the ground.

While the government prioritizes the safety of its nationals through evacuation and deployment restrictions, many OFWs weigh those risks against limited employment opportunities back home.

“Even if there’s war… we’re happy not to go home,” one worker said, pointing to stable income and favorable working conditions as reasons for staying.

The situation illustrates a persistent challenge for the Philippines, one of the world’s largest labor-exporting countries: how to balance worker protection with the economic realities that drive Filipinos to remain abroad—even in high-risk environments.

As global instability continues to shape migration patterns, the experience of OFWs in Lebanon highlights a difficult choice faced by many: return home to uncertainty, or stay and work under the shadow of conflict.