Mai Nadres: Teacher finds new life as accessories powerhouse

A preschool teacher for a decade, Mai had to give up her job when she gave birth to her daughter.

“It was difficult. We couldn’t find help. So I had to stop,” Nadres told DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview at the recent Kultura Fest in SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

Stuck in the house with her baby, Mai had to find a way to be productive and still earn for their growing family.