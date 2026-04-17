Motorela drivers get second fuel subsidy

Included in the second batch are registered drivers who completed required seminars and have no existing traffic violations on record with the RTA.

At least 1,350 operators and drivers received assistance — P5,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and P2,000 from the city government — last 8 April.

City Information Officer Jade Adecer said the initial list of 1,700 qualified beneficiaries was reduced due to incomplete records, including missing middle names and inactive contact details.

He said the city government has coordinated with the DSWD for the continued distribution of cash assistance.

Registered franchise holders and motorela drivers were among the first beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy rollout.

The additional P2,000 forms part of the city’s initial cash assistance following the declaration of a state of energy emergency.

The DSWD Field Office in Northern Mindanao has also begun distributing Cash Relief Assistance in several cities in the region.