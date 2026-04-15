UnionBank ranks among Phl’s best banks

The results point to a shifting banking landscape, with digital-first institutions dominating the upper ranks. MariBank Philippines topped the local list, followed by GoTyme Bank, while traditional players like Bank of the Philippine Islands and UnionBank remained competitive by strengthening their digital platforms.

Long-standing strategy of investing in technology

UnionBank’s inclusion reflects its long-standing strategy of investing in technology to improve customer experience, from mobile banking to integrated financial services. The bank has positioned itself as one of the country’s leading digital innovators among established lenders.

Trustworthiness ranked top consideration

According to Forbes, trustworthiness ranked as the top consideration in choosing banks, with digital capabilities and service quality also weighing heavily.

The results indicate that while established institutions remain competitive, the growing influence of digital banks is redefining what clients expect from financial services.