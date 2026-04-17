Man dresses Quezon monument in Real, draws warning from Mayor Macasaet

A man drew attention after placing clothes on the statue of former president Manuel L. Quezon at Real Circle in Real, Quezon on Wednesday evening, 15 April.
The incident, which circulated online, showed the monument covered in clothing—an unusual sight that sparked mixed reactions from the public.
The individual involved said he noticed the statue was dirty, prompting him to clean it before later putting clothes on it. He maintained that his actions were out of concern for the monument and not intended to cause damage.
During a follow-up discussion with local authorities, he was reminded that while cleaning the monument is allowed, dressing it is prohibited. Officials noted that even without intent to deface, altering the appearance of a historical marker is considered inappropriate due to its cultural and historical value.
Mayor Julie Ann O. Macasaet warned the man not to repeat the act, emphasizing that such actions may violate laws that protect monuments from defacement and unauthorized alteration.
Authorities also underscored that the monument is part of the country’s heritage and must be preserved in its original state. While efforts to keep public sites clean are encouraged, any form of modification must be coordinated with the proper government offices.
The man has since acknowledged the warning and agreed not to repeat the act, instead offering to help maintain the surrounding area through cleaning and planting activities.