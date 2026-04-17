Man dresses Quezon monument in Real, draws warning from Mayor Macasaet

A man drew attention after placing clothes on the statue of former president Manuel L. Quezon at Real Circle in Real, Quezon on Wednesday evening, 15 April.

The incident, which circulated online, showed the monument covered in clothing—an unusual sight that sparked mixed reactions from the public.

The individual involved said he noticed the statue was dirty, prompting him to clean it before later putting clothes on it. He maintained that his actions were out of concern for the monument and not intended to cause damage.