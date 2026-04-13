DILG apologizes for shirtless construction worker arrest

“It was my fault that I did not give clearer instructions on how to do the Safer Cities Initiative,” Remulla said. “My only intention is to make the streets quieter. But because of my lack of explanation, anyone without a shirt was picked up. That is wrong.”

Remulla said he plans to visit the worker personally to apologize and ensure that enforcement guidelines are clarified to avoid future harassment.

Despite the controversy, which led to a temporary suspension of similar ordinances in Manila, Remulla stressed that the program will continue. He cited that preliminary reports from regional and district directors show a significant decrease in the eight focus crimes across Metro Manila since the program launched on 6 April.

“We will conduct a study at the end of April to compare focus crimes against 2024 and 2025 data,” Remulla explained. “So far, the reports are positive. We expect to do more and be better, but don’t expect it to be perfect.”

Data released Monday showed that 6,708 people have been apprehended in Metro Manila for being topless in public since the initiative began.

In total, authorities have flagged more than 60,000 individuals for various violations, the majority of which involve drinking and smoking in public spaces. Of those apprehended, 3,943 were warned and released, while 181 face formal charges.

The initiative follows a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to improve community order. However, the program has faced pushback from civil society.