Madriaga accepts Baste Duterte fistfight challenge

Ramil Madriaga, a key witness in the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, has responded to a reported fistfight challenge from her brother, Baste Duterte, through a letter from detention.
Madriaga, who is currently being held at Camp Bagong Diwa, said he was willing to accept the challenge despite his situation.
“Sir, I am now deprived of my liberty. I am helpless and I am already 58 years old… out of my respect to you, I will accept your challenge if I will be given grace to be exonerated of the case I am facing now,” he wrote.
He also referred to an alleged remark he claimed came from former President Rodrigo Duterte, addressing Baste directly.
“By the way, it’s your father who said that, not me… I believe him that you’re indeed that what he said of you.”
Madriaga earlier claimed in a supplemental affidavit that Rodrigo Duterte referred to his sons, Pulong Duterte and Baste Duterte, as “baliw” and “bading,” respectively.
Baste Duterte earlier fired back at the allegation.
“Ano daw? Bading ako sabi ni Madriaga. Kung gusto mo suntukan na lang tayo, no holds barred, sama mo pa si Torre at si Bangag. Anytime, anywhere, just inform me and I will be there,” he said.
The Davao mayor previously challenged Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicolas Torre IIIto a boxing match in July 2025, but did not appear on the scheduled date.