Madriaga accepts Baste Duterte fistfight challenge

“By the way, it’s your father who said that, not me… I believe him that you’re indeed that what he said of you.”

Madriaga earlier claimed in a supplemental affidavit that Rodrigo Duterte referred to his sons, Pulong Duterte and Baste Duterte, as “baliw” and “bading,” respectively.

Baste Duterte earlier fired back at the allegation.

“Ano daw? Bading ako sabi ni Madriaga. Kung gusto mo suntukan na lang tayo, no holds barred, sama mo pa si Torre at si Bangag. Anytime, anywhere, just inform me and I will be there,” he said.

The Davao mayor previously challenged Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicolas Torre IIIto a boxing match in July 2025, but did not appear on the scheduled date.