Oust VP sparks FUROR: Fictional claims alleged

Marcoleta also wanted to know who helped prepare Madriaga’s testimony.

Committee chairperson Gerville Luistro repeatedly cut him off, reminding panel members that the proceeding was limited to determining probable cause and was not a trial.

After Marcoleta persisted, a motion to strike his remarks on the witness’ credibility was approved. Marcoleta was finally allowed to finish his one-minute closing statement that emphasized the gravity of the impeachment process.

Luistro repeatedly directed Marcoleta to confine his manifestation to the two computerized affidavits and not suggest actions (e.g., requiring disclosures of promises to the witness, corroborating evidence, or assistance in drafting the testimony) that would turn the hearing into a full trial.

VP Duterte’s counsel, Salvador Paolo A. Panelo Jr., rejected Madriaga’s allegations, calling them “pure fiction.”

In a statement, Panrelo said, “This is precisely what I meant when I said that the more Madriaga speaks, the better it becomes for Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense.”

A handwritten letter by Madriaga contained claims of a secret term-sharing deal, a planned ouster, and assassination plots against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Panelo said Madriaga’s statements undermined his own credibility even before any formal testimony.

“I have repeatedly said that making Madriaga testify would just reveal his lack of credibility and expose his lies. He has succeeded in doing exactly that even before uttering a single word under oath in the House Justice Committee,” Panelo said.

Numbers game in play

Another lawyer asserted that the decision on whether or not to convict Duterte would be a “numbers game.”

In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’S Usapang OFW program, lawyer and columnist Edward Chico said the determination of impeachment rested on the vote to proceed or not.

“The way I see it, there will be a transmittal of the articles of impeachment, and it will be in the Senate where it will end,” he said.

Chico noted that the proceedings have implications for the 2028 national elections, particularly because a conviction would bar Duterte from seeking the presidency or any other political office.

In relation to this, he noted that the Vice President could be courting senators and congressmen behind the scenes to ensure that the complaints against her would not result in an impeachment.

As for a potential shake-up in House speakership with former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as a replacement for Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino “Bojie” Dy, Chico posited that the development would favor the Vice President Duterte.

“I’m pretty sure that if former president Arroyo were the next speaker, it would be a good thing for Sara Duterte,” he said.

Among Madriaga’s allegations in his supplemental affidavit was the movement of large sums of cash, political funding, and operational activities involving individuals linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte.

The document, dated 3 April, outlined claims that the older Duterte recruited the confessed bagman to monitor people associated with the Vice President and assist in handling political contributions and confidential operations.

“(Rodrigo) Duterte paid me for this work in cash, in amounts ranging from P80,000 to P100,000. He also gave me an iPhone 10 to connect with Sara for calls and text messages,” he said in his affidavit.

The affidavit said Madriaga formed a group called Inday Sara Is My President (ISIP) to support Duterte’s presidential ambitions and received funding for the campaign.

Madriaga claimed the group initially received P175 million in funding and later obtained an additional P100 million as supplementary support for ISIP from Pharmally boss Lin Weixiong, who was linked to drug operations and Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO).

In December, Madriaga accused the Vice President and members of her inner circle of receiving funds from POGO operators and individuals linked to illegal drugs to support Duterte’s political rise.

Madriaga claimed he received an H2R motorcycle worth P6 million and P25 million in cash from former president Duterte as a reward for handling political contributions, adding that he used the money to purchase several more motorcycles.

He also said the iPhone 10 given to him contained photos and videos of cash, as well as call logs, text messages, and images showing bags allegedly containing P175 million.

The affidavit also detailed alleged operations connected to the Vice President’s security, claiming that Madriaga helped organize the Vice President Security and Protection Group (VPSPG).

“I introduced and recommended Dennis Nolasco to her. It was Nolasco who chose Col. Raymund Dante Lachica to lead the VPSPG,” the document stated.

Madriaga claimed that from July 2022 to April 2023, he worked with the two officers in providing tactical transport services, ensuring the security of Vice President Sara and other VIPs, transmitting highly confidential information, and delivering large sums of money to designated recipients upon Duterte’s instructions.

The confessed bagman recalled a cash delivery in December 2022 connected to the Office of the Vice President and its spokesperson, Reynold Munsayac.

“Colonel Nolasco and Colonel Lachica gave me part of the funds, and each bag contained about P33 million to P35 million. When I arrived, I saw the VP and the OVP spokesperson, Col. Reynold Munsayac. He instructed me to go upstairs and put the money in the office,” Madriaga’s supplementary affidavit read.

Another alleged delivery cited in the affidavit involved Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro in March 2023, in which Madriaga claimed Nolasco instructed him to retrieve a vehicle containing ₱100 million in cash from a Jollibee branch in Quezon City and deliver it to a car wash in Muntinlupa City.

He said the delivery was later confirmed by former president Duterte who supposedly verified its receipt by Teodoro.

Lastly, the affidavit alleged that in April 2023, a check for P82 million was delivered to Mary Ann F. Policarpio, a Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) regional director, in connection with efforts to seek evidence of corruption tied to a “ghost housing project” and an attempt to use the issue against the Marcos administration.

Madriaga is being held at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City, in connection with a kidnapping case. The House Committee on Justice directed the implementation of heightened protection for the Vice President’s former aide, citing “credible threats to the life of Mr. Madriaga arising from his participation in these proceedings.”

Madriaga also claimed that former president Duterte had told him that President Marcos, accompanied by his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, had visited him to discuss an alliance for the 2022 elections.

“During this meeting, BBM was able to convince PRRD to have Sara [Duterte] as BBM’s vice president. However, they also agreed that by 2025, BBM would voluntarily step down to give way to a Sara presidency,” Madriaga said.

According to him, Marcos was only supposed to hold the presidency for four years so that Sara Duterte, upon taking over, would still be eligible to run for president in 2028.