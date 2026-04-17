Izzy wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines, warns world finals opponents: ‘We’re different’

But apart from training and conditioning, the freshly minted champion shared that allowing his own style to prevail steered him into the right direction.

“The training is already there, but at the same time, I constantly remind myself not to project pressure when I dance. ‘Dance Your Style’ is about expressing your own style — you have to let your authentic movement come through. It’s important not to hold back as much as possible,” he told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He also returns, repeatedly, to something less easily translated into choreography.

“There’s a term we use — ‘sinasayaw mo siya’ — which goes beyond simply moving. It means understanding how to feel the music. You can’t just hear a track and start dancing right away. We have to listen, feel and then dance,” he explained.

Across the night, the field narrowed through. Cebu’s Nemesis delivered impact-heavy rounds. Davao’s Doodsieroll moved with a smoother grammar, transitions that blurred edges and softened time. Meanwhile, Izzy worked with shifts of pace, in controlled unpredictability, in the small tweaks that made the crowd lean forward without quite knowing why.