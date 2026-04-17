Isko Moreno honors Rotary for lifesaving neonatal ventilators

The ventilators, secured through a Rotary Foundation Global Grant, mark the first step in a long-term collaboration. Hospital administrators have already presented a "wishlist" of medical equipment needed to elevate patient care, with Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) machines identified as the next urgent target.

"Fulfilling that wishlist requires rigorous, data-driven preparation," Club President Adam Ong emphasized. Likening the international grant process to an academic thesis, he said it requires thorough community needs assessments and solid data before funds are ever released.

"Any act of donation requires a strong reason," Ong explained. "The Rotary Foundation doesn't just want one-time or single-use donations. They want something that can last for a very long time and create a massive amount of impact."

Regardless of the rigorous requirements needed for future projects, the Rotary Club of AIM maintains its enthusiasm to continue its momentum as one of the few clubs to secure a global grant within two years after its founding.