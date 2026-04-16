Rotary clubs donate ventilators to boost neonatal care in Manila

Several Rotary clubs are set to donate two neonatal mechanical ventilators to the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center, aiming to strengthen critical care services for newborns and support maternal and child health programs.

The turnover, led by the Rotary Club of AIM, is scheduled on April 16 and will benefit the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), enhancing its capacity to respond to life-threatening conditions among infants.

The initiative is funded through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation and implemented in partnership with South Korean-based Rotary clubs, including the Rotary Club of Onyang-Oncheon and Rotary Club of Onyang-Mogryeon. Support also comes from Rotary International Districts 3830 and 3620, as well as local clubs in Makati and Manila.