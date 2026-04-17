IACAT warns vs syndicates coercing Pinoy workers into armed roles abroad

Authorities say criminal syndicates are using sophisticated tactics, offering legitimate-looking civilian jobs only to alter contracts and force victims into military service once they arrive in undisclosed locations.

Reports of the forced conscription reached the government through the 1343 Actionline, officials said. Formal investigations are currently underway to dismantle the networks behind the scheme.

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) said it is intensifying its case buildup and public awareness campaigns.

While the Philippines has held a Tier 1 ranking in the US Trafficking in Persons Report for a decade, officials said these recent incidents indicate a shift toward more complex forms of exploitation.

Under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, authorities are required to protect citizens from fraudulent recruitment.

The CFO urged the public to verify all overseas employment offers with the Department of Migrant Workers, noting that unverified roles are high-risk, particularly in regions with geopolitical tensions.

This latest advisory follows a similar warning issued 19 February 2026, amid reports of increased attempts to recruit Filipinos for deployment in foreign conflict zones.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious activities to the government’s 1343 Actionline.