Hev Abi denies arrest allegations, calls incident 'misunderstanding'

“On behalf of Hev Abi, we categorically deny any and all allegations pertaining to this misunderstanding that lead to his situation last April 14,” the label said, emphasizing that the incident is being treated as a case of misinterpretation rather than wrongdoing.

Urban Department also confirmed that legal steps are already underway to address the matter.

“Our legal counsel is working with the designated authorities in finding a solution,” the statement added.

Authorities had earlier reported that Abilla was among several individuals taken into custody in Barangay Laging Handa as part of an operation targeting unlicensed firearms. During the raid, law enforcement claimed to have recovered weapons, ammunition, and substances later identified as illegal drugs.

Despite these findings, Hev Abi’s camp maintains his innocence and has refrained from detailing specific charges, focusing instead on resolving the situation through proper legal channels.

Known for his street-rooted sound and viral hits like “WELCOME2DTQ,” “Alam Mo Ba Girl,” and “Para Sa Streets,” Hev Abi has built a strong following in the local hip-hop scene, drawing millions of listeners on streaming platforms.

As the case unfolds, the rapper’s team remains steadfast in its position, signaling a legal battle ahead while fans await further developments.