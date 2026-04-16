CIDG arrests Hev Abi, six others in QC firearms, drug bust

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested Filipino rapper Hev Abi and six others in a raid conducted in Quezon City as part of its intensified campaign against loose firearms.
In a report, the CIDG said operatives from its Regional Field Unit–National Capital Region served a search warrant for violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, at around 12:20 a.m. on 14 April in Barangay Laging Handa, Diliman.
The operation resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, including the rapper, and the seizure of a caliber 9mm pistol, a magazine, and live ammunition.
Authorities identified the suspects as “Abi, Ryan, Mick, Roger, Leon, John,” all male, and “Shee,” a female, all of legal age.
Aside from the firearm, operatives also recovered 11 cartridges containing suspected liquid marijuana, four sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a substance believed to be cocaine, and drug paraphernalia with traces of suspected marijuana.
The operation forms part of Oplan Paglalansag Omega, a nationwide initiative aligned with the directive of PNP Chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. to sustain efforts against loose firearms.
CIDG Director Robert A.A. Morico II received the report on the operation, which was carried out by the CIDG-NCR led by Police Col. John K. Guiagui.
The CIDG reiterated its commitment to enforcing laws and intensifying operations against illegal firearms and drug-related activities nationwide.