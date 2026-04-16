CIDG arrests Hev Abi, six others in QC firearms, drug bust

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested Filipino rapper Hev Abi and six others in a raid conducted in Quezon City as part of its intensified campaign against loose firearms.

In a report, the CIDG said operatives from its Regional Field Unit–National Capital Region served a search warrant for violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, at around 12:20 a.m. on 14 April in Barangay Laging Handa, Diliman.

The operation resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, including the rapper, and the seizure of a caliber 9mm pistol, a magazine, and live ammunition.