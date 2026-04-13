DTI rolls out P9B MSME support programs

Meanwhile, the Export Expansion Fund, with a P3 billion budget, aims to boost Philippine exports. Applicants may access loans of up to P5 million, with the same grace period provisions.

DTI cited strong export performance in early 2025, with growth reaching 7.9 percent in January and 8 percent in February, as a basis for expanding support to exporters.

In addition, the MSME Support Program, launched on 6 April, carries a P4 billion allocation, with 1,830 applicants recorded so far.

Roque said the programs are part of the government’s broader effort to generate jobs and create more opportunities for businesses nationwide.