DTI rolls out P9B MSME support programs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has outlined key programs aimed at supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), boosting local businesses, and expanding the country’s global trade competitiveness during a Senate hearing on 13 April.
DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said the agency is rolling out multiple funding initiatives to assist entrepreneurs, including repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), women-led enterprises, and exporters.
Among the flagship programs is the OFW Negosyo Fund, launched on 12 March with a P2 billion allocation to support returning OFWs. The program offers loans of up to P500 million without collateral and includes a one-year grace period for both principal and interest payments.
The Women Enterprise Fund, also launched on the same date, follows similar guidelines. As of reporting, 394 companies have applied, with projected assistance reaching P183 million.
Meanwhile, the Export Expansion Fund, with a P3 billion budget, aims to boost Philippine exports. Applicants may access loans of up to P5 million, with the same grace period provisions.
DTI cited strong export performance in early 2025, with growth reaching 7.9 percent in January and 8 percent in February, as a basis for expanding support to exporters.
In addition, the MSME Support Program, launched on 6 April, carries a P4 billion allocation, with 1,830 applicants recorded so far.
Roque said the programs are part of the government’s broader effort to generate jobs and create more opportunities for businesses nationwide.