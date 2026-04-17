GoTyme Bank launches PH Stocks feature for PSE investing

PH Stocks is powered by licensed brokerage partner DragonFi Securities and is designed to support long-term investing, particularly for users seeking to build wealth through dividends rather than short-term trading.

Users can fund their investments directly from their GoTyme Bank accounts, place orders at any time, and withdraw funds seamlessly within the app.

“GoTyme Bank’s mission has always been to remove friction from finance and build confidence for new investors,” said Nate Clarke, CEO of GoTyme Bank.

“Our partnership with DragonFi Securities brings credible, licensed expertise right into the app, making PH Stocks the perfect entry point for everyday Filipinos to shift from saving to investing responsibly for the long term,” he added.

DragonFi Securities CEO Jon Lim said the collaboration expands access to investing for Filipinos.

“At DragonFi, our mission is to make investing accessible, transparent, and embedded into the daily lives of Filipinos. Our partnership with GoTyme Bank is a major step forward in achieving this vision,” Lim said.

The new feature enables users to invest in selected PSE-listed companies through a streamlined interface, eliminating the need for separate logins and reducing barriers to entry for first-time investors.

GoTyme Bank said the launch of PH Stocks is part of its broader effort to promote financial inclusion and encourage more Filipinos to participate in long-term investing.

Investing in stocks involves risks, and returns are not guaranteed. Stock investment products are not insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation.