GoTyme hits 9M users ahead of FIFA partnership

“As of 9 p.m. last evening, GoTyme Bank has now hit 9 million customers in the Philippines, and over 21 million customers around the world,” Clarke said.

On track to meet target

Clarke said GoTyme ended 2025 with about 8.3 million users and is targeting as many as 12 million customers by end-2026 — implying the addition of more than 3 million users in a single year. The first quarter alone has already seen an increase of around 700,000 customers, putting the bank on track to meet its target.

The announcement comes as the bank launches its latest partnership. Under the tie-up, GoTyme is rolling out limited-edition Visa debit cards tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, allowing cardholders to earn raffle entries for a chance to win all-expense-paid trips to matches in the United States.

Broader strategy

This aggressive expansion forms part of a broader strategy to scale ahead of a potential initial public offering in the next three to four years, with Clarke saying the group aims to significantly grow its footprint before listing.

“We would like to double [our scale] before we list,” Clarke said, noting the group’s goal of reaching around 40 million customers globally and achieving close to $1 billion in net operating income to attract international investors.

The bank is also expanding its product suite, including upcoming offerings in cryptocurrency and stock trading, as well as scaling its nationwide kiosk network to boost onboarding.