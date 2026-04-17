FNG expands Riverpark into mixed-use hub

Beyond its immediate function, the project signals growing investor confidence in the Philippine market. Mirasol pointed to the country’s workforce and long-term potential, saying the facility “signals confidence in the Philippines as a market, its hardworking and determined people, and in the role that thoughtful infrastructure plays in enabling long-term progress.”

He also highlighted how the project aligns with FNG’s broader property strategy, evolving from standalone developments into integrated estates. “While we continue to build residential and commercial spaces, we are also helping to create integrated environments where businesses can operate, communities can grow and opportunities can expand,” he said.

Riverpark, he added, is being shaped into a complete ecosystem that balances economic activity with everyday living. “At Riverpark, we are laying out the foundation for a more complete ecosystem, one that champions both everyday life and economic activity.”