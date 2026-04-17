FNG expands Riverpark into mixed-use hub

Property developer Federal Land NRE Global (Inc.) (FNG) is deepening its vision for Riverpark as an integrated estate with the opening of a new logistics facility for global retailer Uniqlo in General Trias, Cavite.
During the inauguration, president Thomas Mirasol said the project marks a key milestone not just in construction, but in long-standing cross-border collaboration. “Two years ago, we broke ground and announced our partnership to bring a strategic, human-centered warehouse here at Riverpark, and today we mark the opening of the Uniqlo logistics facility,” he said.
Mirasol emphasized that the development reflects both physical progress and the strength of partnerships between Japanese and Filipino firms. “This collective achievement reflects progress in infrastructure, but more importantly, the strength of long-standing partnerships,” he noted, adding that the collaboration demonstrates “continued trust between Japanese and Filipino companies working together to bring value that goes beyond individual development.”
The logistics hub is positioned as a critical component in strengthening Uniqlo’s operations in the Philippines, enhancing efficiency and reliability across its supply chain. “The opening of this logistics facility marks a crucial step in strengthening the operational backbone. It supports not only business growth, but also efficiency, reliability and the ability to serve customers better,” Mirasol said.
Beyond its immediate function, the project signals growing investor confidence in the Philippine market. Mirasol pointed to the country’s workforce and long-term potential, saying the facility “signals confidence in the Philippines as a market, its hardworking and determined people, and in the role that thoughtful infrastructure plays in enabling long-term progress.”
He also highlighted how the project aligns with FNG’s broader property strategy, evolving from standalone developments into integrated estates. “While we continue to build residential and commercial spaces, we are also helping to create integrated environments where businesses can operate, communities can grow and opportunities can expand,” he said.
Riverpark, he added, is being shaped into a complete ecosystem that balances economic activity with everyday living. “At Riverpark, we are laying out the foundation for a more complete ecosystem, one that champions both everyday life and economic activity.”
Mirasol likewise credited government partners, stakeholders and project teams for bringing the development to fruition, citing their support as instrumental to its completion.
“As we open this facility, we do so with a shared sense of purpose to continue building with intention, strengthen partnerships and contribute to a future where progress is sustained and shared,” he said.
The addition of the Uniqlo logistics hub reinforces Riverpark’s role as a growing mixed-use estate, positioning it as a key note for both commercial expansion and community development within the company’s portfolio.