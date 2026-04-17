FEU journal expands int’l indexing

The Asian Journal on Perspectives in Education (AJPE), a peer-reviewed, open-access journal of Far Eastern University (FEU) in the Philippines, marks another significant advancement in its internationalization efforts as it is now indexed and abstracted in 16 national and international databases and indexing systems.

AJPE has recently been included in four additional reputable databases: Directory of Open Access Scholarly Resources, Open Academic Journals Index, WorldCat, and EuroPub.

“This milestone strengthens our commitment to advancing accessible, high-quality research that contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in promoting inclusive and equitable quality education,” Dr. Rosarito T. Suatengco, editor-in-chief of AJPE and research fellow at FEU, said.