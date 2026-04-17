Family chaos returns with the Fockers

The Focker family is back and things are about to get even more complicated.
In Focker-In-Law, a new installment in the hit Meet the Parents franchise, Greg Focker’s carefully balanced family life is once again thrown into chaos as the circle of trust widens in unexpected ways.
Reuniting comedy heavyweights Ben Stiller and Robert de Niro, the film brings back the iconic tension between son-in-law and father-in-law, this time with a fresh twist: a new generation and a surprising new family addition played by Ariana Grande.
Written and directed by John Hamburg, who helped shape the original trilogy, the film continues the franchise’s signature blend of awkward encounters, escalating misunderstandings and family-driven comedy. Returning favorites are joined by Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco, adding new layers of chaos to the already fragile family dynamic.