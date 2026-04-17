Ejercito files bill to regularize, raise pay of midwives

“Gusto nating tuldukan na itong pananatili nilang job order o casual employees lalo na’t tuloy-tuloy at napakahalaga naman ang kanilang serbisyo sa ating health system,” he added.

The measure also introduces a ladderized education framework to strengthen the profession while ensuring inclusivity for those already in service.

Under the proposed provision, midwives registered before the law’s enactment would be granted degree equivalency based on work experience and prior learning, while future graduates would be required to complete bridging courses.

Ejercito said strengthening the midwifery workforce is key to achieving universal healthcare.

“Midwives are frontline health workers. Kung seryoso tayo sa UHC, kailangan nating palakasin ang kanilang hanay dahil mahalaga sila sa pagpapabuti ng maternal and child health,” he said.

He added that the bill aims to empower midwives, particularly those serving in underserved communities, where access to healthcare remains limited.