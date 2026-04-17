Ejercito files bill to regularize, raise pay of midwives

JV Ejercito has filed Senate Bill No. 2044, or the proposed Philippine Midwifery Empowerment Act, seeking to regularize midwives and improve their pay and career development.
Ejercito said the measure aims to address long-standing issues faced by midwives, many of whom remain under job order or casual employment without security of tenure or adequate compensation.
The bill proposes the creation of plantilla positions and sets the entry-level salary at Salary Grade 13.
“In many geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, sila ang una, at minsan ay tanging health provider. Filipino midwives walk long distances, cross rivers, and go the extra mile to reach mothers and patients who would otherwise have no access to basic health services,” Ejercito said.
“Gusto nating tuldukan na itong pananatili nilang job order o casual employees lalo na’t tuloy-tuloy at napakahalaga naman ang kanilang serbisyo sa ating health system,” he added.
The measure also introduces a ladderized education framework to strengthen the profession while ensuring inclusivity for those already in service.
Under the proposed provision, midwives registered before the law’s enactment would be granted degree equivalency based on work experience and prior learning, while future graduates would be required to complete bridging courses.
Ejercito said strengthening the midwifery workforce is key to achieving universal healthcare.
“Midwives are frontline health workers. Kung seryoso tayo sa UHC, kailangan nating palakasin ang kanilang hanay dahil mahalaga sila sa pagpapabuti ng maternal and child health,” he said.
He added that the bill aims to empower midwives, particularly those serving in underserved communities, where access to healthcare remains limited.