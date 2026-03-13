Makabayan seeks probe into unpaid health worker allowance

However, the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) reported that health workers in GOCC specialty hospitals have yet to receive the allowance, unlike employees in Department of Health (DOH)-retained hospitals.

The Makabayan bloc warned that the delay may also affect the release of the benefit for 2026.

According to the resolution, management of the GOCC hospitals denied the allowance based on a DBM letter dated 18 January 2025, which suggested that health workers may already be covered by free medical treatment benefits under Republic Act No. 7305, or the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers.

However, the Makabayan bloc said the DBM communication only expressed a preliminary opinion that public health workers in GOCC hospitals “could be excluded” from the benefit.

The lawmakers argued that hospital management treated the letter as a final ruling to deny what they described as a legally mandated benefit under EO 64 and DBM Circular No. 2024-6.

The resolution also called on the DOH, as the mother agency, to issue clear guidelines to ensure the rights of health workers are upheld.

“As duly-elected representatives of the people, it is imperative for Congress to investigate the non-release of this mandated benefit, with the end view of ensuring its prompt payment to all entitled GOCC hospital health workers,” the resolution stated.