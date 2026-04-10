Fastly tops edge dev race

Fastly said it was the only vendor in the study to receive above-average customer feedback, with clients highlighting its performance, reliability and developer tools, along with “highly engaged technical support and proactive partnership.”

The Forrester report noted the company’s strategy centers on a global compute network built on security, interoperability, and consistent performance. It added that Fastly continues to invest in AI-assisted development and edge-first event streaming, while expanding workload flexibility.

“Organizations across all industries now differentiate in their markets by delivering resilient, highly performant, always-on software. Investing in edge platforms helps them achieve these ambitions at global scale,” said Kelly Shortridge.

“To us, this recognition positions Fastly as the essential foundation for enterprises to translate software delivery investments into continuous competitive advantage.”

The report described Fastly as a “top choice” for performance-critical and security-sensitive workloads requiring global consistency.