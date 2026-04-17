DOE targets fivefold Mindanao allocation in new auction

The Department of Energy (DoE) is betting big on Mindanao as it lines up a sweeping expansion of renewable energy projects in its next auction cycle, with allocation for the regions set to increase fivefold from previous rounds.
“GEA-7 (seventh round of DoE’s Green Energy Auction program) will offer renewable energy capacities nationwide, with a strategic and significantly increased allocation for Mindanao, estimated at approximately five times the capacity offered in previous auction rounds,” the DoE said in a statement on Friday.
Attract more investments into Mindanao
The agency said the expansion is intended to attract more investments into Mindanao, address rising demand, and support a more balanced and resilient grid, as it targets the release of the auction’s Terms of Reference by the second quarter.
GEA-7 will cover rooftop, ground-mounted, and floating solar projects. Rooftop and ground-mounted installations are scheduled for delivery in 2027, while floating solar projects are set between 2027 and 2029.
The DoE said the floating solar segment will also absorb “unsubscribed capacities from the fourth Green Energy Auction (GEA-4) to ensure efficient utilization of previously allocated capacity.”