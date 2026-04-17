DOE targets fivefold Mindanao allocation in new auction

The Department of Energy (DoE) is betting big on Mindanao as it lines up a sweeping expansion of renewable energy projects in its next auction cycle, with allocation for the regions set to increase fivefold from previous rounds.

“GEA-7 (seventh round of DoE’s Green Energy Auction program) will offer renewable energy capacities nationwide, with a strategic and significantly increased allocation for Mindanao, estimated at approximately five times the capacity offered in previous auction rounds,” the DoE said in a statement on Friday.