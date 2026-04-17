Digital surge keeps YouTube at No. 1

YouTube remains the leading video streaming platform in the Philippines, with new data showing its reach continues to expand across both urban and rural audiences. A 2025 Kantar study found the platform delivers the widest audience reach nationwide, with usage in parts of Visayas and Mindanao reaching as high as 97 percent among online viewers.

Industry data also shows YouTube extends viewership beyond traditional television, providing significant incremental reach and becoming a key channel for content consumption. From entertainment and news to user-generated videos, the platform has evolved into a central hub for Filipino storytelling and digital engagement.