Diggers relish AFC campaign

Manila Digger lost to Cambodian side Svay Rieng FC, 0-3, in the second leg last Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

“The level is different, especially AFC, because the level of AFC is very big. It’s a big boost for Philippine football for us to take it to this level, but we need to catch up now for the rest of the clubs in the country, to match up with Asian clubs,” Versales said.

“We played against big clubs, they have a lot of finances against us, that’s why they are stronger and stronger. It’s good for the club to play at that level, maybe next time we can go there again.”

Versales said even with the experience they gained, they will remain focused on their campaign in the Philippines Football League after grabbing 13 wins and three draws.

“We are not underestimating all the clubs in the country, so we respect all the clubs, especially Kaya and Stallion. They’re playing good football,” Versales said.

“I don’t know if we have an edge against them, but when you go inside the pitch, the ball is round.”

The Diggers did well despite competing in the Challenge Cup for the first time.