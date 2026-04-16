Svay Rieng drops Diggers

Svay Rieng FC eliminated Manila Digger FC, 3-0, in the second leg of the semifinal of the AFC Challenge League last Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
With a 4-1 aggregate score, the Cambodian club will now wait for its opponent for the final on May.
Sareth Krya got himself on the scoreboard with a header in the 11th minute.
A brace by Kwame Peprah in the 39th and 68th minutes punctuated the match for Svay Rieng.
Despite the loss, the Diggers still made history this season as the first Filipino club to reach the Challenge League semifinals.